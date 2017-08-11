Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

McDonald's says it has no ‘firm plans’ for its Chester city centre outlet within the Forum Shopping Centre following speculation it will close very soon.

The store is due to shut at some point because The Forum is scheduled for demolition in the second phase of the £300m Northgate Development, forecast for around 2019.

Demolition will involve bulldozing not only the 1960s Forum, incorporating the market hall, but also the existing Crowne Plaza hotel which would make way for a House of Fraser department store but be replaced elsewhere in the scheme.

Jayne, from Chester, wrote on Twitter : “McDonalds town hall going Sept this year...ghost town.”

A well known Twitter account suggested the rumoured closure was connected with Northgate during a discussion which also referenced the end of Argos in Foregate Street which is to relocate within Sainsbury’s at Great Boughton when the store shuts its doors in December.

McDonald’s stores at The Forum, Foregate Street, the retail park Drive Thru and at Broughton are all run by franchisee Jeanette Roe who joined the company’s graduate recruitment programme aged just 21 and now employs more than 400 people.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We are constantly reviewing our existing estate and exploring new sites to ensure our restaurants are situated in the best locations for our customers. We are aware of and engaged in the city centre redevelopment proposals but we do not currently have any firm plans.”

The Northgate Development moved one step closer to becoming a reality after Cheshire West and Chester Council recently applied to move Chester market and issued an order to buy up 70 properties in the regeneration area.

Northgate aspires to put Chester back on the map as one of the UK’s leading shopping destinations by delivering 500,000 sq ft of new shops, restaurant and leisure facilities over two phases of construction due to begin within the next few months starting with the conversion of the former main library into a restaurant hub.