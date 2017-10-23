Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weeks after mindless vandals caused 'heartbreaking' damage to a Chester cricket club, an unexpected benefactor has stepped forward to help with repair costs.

When adult shop Nice 'n' Naughty on Brook Street heard that Saughall Cricket Club had been targeted by 'naughty' vandals, they decided to donate £200 to help pay for the repairs, proving that there are 'nice' people around with good intentions.

Crooks caused extensive damage to pitch covers and sight screens at the club on Golden Jubilee Park last month, leaving regular users devastated.

Fundraiser Martin Huxley described it as 'a kick in the teeth' which set the club back a great deal.

But the kind donation will help them get back on track quicker, and they say it has also restored their faith in 'human spirit'.

"When it happened it was a kick in the teeth really as I know how much hard work goes into running a cricket club," said Martin. "Things like this set us back, so we were all pretty deflated.

"Then, Nice ‘N’ Naughty, who have supported the club in the past, contacted me to say that they would make a large donation towards the repairs. I was really chuffed as it was out of the blue!

"The money will definitely help our club, but more than that, it's one of those instances where - out of adversity human spirit prevails - so I'd like to thank Simon, Trish and the team at Nice ‘N’ Naughty for helping us," added Martin.