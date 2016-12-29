Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Mission House of Christ Church Chester, in the heart of Newtown, has benefited from a complete repair and refurbishment, thanks to generous grants.

A grant of £46,272 came from WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund and £10,000 from the Ursula Keyes’ Trust alongside donations from The All Churches Trust (£1,000) and Cheshire West and Chester Council leader Cllr Sam Dixon (£500).

Members and friends of Christ Church also contributed a further £21,000 in donations to complete the £78,000 project. The work was completed on schedule with the main contractor being the Cheshire firm of Quinplex Ltd.

The refurbished building is a resource and community space used by many groups in Newtown such as Narcotics Anonymous, Christ Church children’s groups, Alcoholics Anonymous, Chester University Christian Union, D’Biz youth groups and Home Schooling.

Christ Church believes this updated facility will make a great difference to the lives of people in the area and the church is appreciative of all the help and contributions received to make it possible.

Richard Smith, WREN’s grant manager for Cheshire, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile project and look forward to it benefitting families and community groups across Chester.”

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.