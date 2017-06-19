Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kingsway Chapel will celebrate the re-opening of their building with a family fun day and a special thanksgiving service.

The Chapel in Newton is officially up and running following major building works. The whole building has a new roof, a project which has been funded by a £50,000 grant from WREN’S FCC Community Action Fund.

Rev Geoff Thompson of Kingsway Chapel is delighted that the project is now complete.

He said: “This vital facility is going to make a real difference to those who use it, as well as the wider Chester community.

“We are extremely grateful to WREN for providing funding as we would not have been able to go ahead without its support.

“Our regular groups will be restarting, and we know that many families will be delighted to hear this good news.”

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

WREN’s grant manager for Cheshire Richard Smith said: “It’s wonderful to see something we have funded completed and the new roof should ensure that this valuable community resource remains available for community groups across Chester.

“WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”

The regular groups that meet at Kingsway Chapel will re-start in June.

Please visit the Kingsway Chapel website for details, or contact the chapel office on 01244 314995.