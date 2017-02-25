Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nine Year 5 and 6 children from Newton Primary School competed in a water polo tournament at Chester City Baths .

In total there were five schools that entered the second year of this competition.

Newton was a strong side, swimming and playing well as a team, dominating the field consistently.

They played four games winning all of them.

Scores were: Newton 4, Overleigh 0; Newton 5, Delamere 1; Newton 4, Mickle Trafford 1; Newton 4, Saughall 0.

The Newton players were Callum Dicks, Max Zorn, Jack Hewlett, George Knight, Lucy Bateman, Otto Zorn, Liam Dicks, Owen Hughes and Harriet Ornsby.