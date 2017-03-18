Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Year 5 children of Newton Primary School spent a wonderful afternoon helping project assistant at the Countess of Chester Country Park Sue Loughran to plant trees to create a mini woodland of the future.

The children, guided by Sue and her team of conservation volunteers, planted nearly 350 trees, including cherries, birch and oak.

These native species were chosen for their hardiness and the benefit they will bring to local wildlife, providing habitats or a source of food.

They were funded by OVO Energy, Mersey Forest, Go Cheshire West and Cllr Matt Bryan.

“The children were absolutely fantastic!” said Sue. “They worked so hard and were so enthusiastic and sensible!”

(Photo: UGC)

Pupil Alexandra Hughes said: “It was an amazing experience planting trees. It is really exciting to think about what they look like in a few years and showing my family and friends.”

The trip, led by intrepid class teachers Stuart Moffitt and Katie Girvan, was the school’s second visit to the country park: in 2012 the Year 4 gardening club children were involved in the initial phase of planting.

The trees they planted then have already grown rapidly to create a small copse in the lower area of the park.