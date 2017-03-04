Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester florist has helped a schoolboy football team look good on the pitch.

Jenny Sumner, who owns Jenny’s Flowers on Parkgate Road, has generously sponsored a new kit for the Newton Athletic under 11 team.

The boys visited the florist to say thank you to Jenny and to pose for a picture in their new kit.

Team manager Ben Heath said: “Myself and the boys would like to say a huge thank you to Jenny for her generous sponsorship and support.

“It’s great that local businesses are supporting local teams which are run by volunteers.”

Jenny added: “I wanted to help the team as I think it’s great that people like Ben give up their time to support the local community and give young people the opportunity to take part in sporting activity.”

Jenny has also offered to give parents and families of any Newton Athletic players a 10% discount off any purchase.