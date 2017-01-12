Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Free advice is on offer to Chester residents on how to manage their diet and get 2017 off to a healthy start.

Countess of Chester Hospital dietitian Alice Fletcher and the trust have produced a video including tips on how to manage portion sizes, and how to manage diabetes.

In the video, Alice outlines how to make sure people eat the right amount of food and highlights the support available from the Diabetes Essentials service which can help people newly diagnosed with diabetes as well as those who have had the condition for a number of years and feel in need of a refresher.

Alice explains: “After Christmas many of us will have put some weight on and it is important that we do all we can to shed those pounds in the new year so that our diabetes isn’t adversely affected.

“Around 90% of people with Type 2 diabetes are overweight and even a small weight loss such as losing five pounds of fat, can help the pancreas which is where insulin is produced, to work more efficiently and reduce blood sugar levels.

“Taking part in regular exercise such as walking, dancing or swimming is important as exercise burns energy and helps to lower blood sugar levels.

“It is also important to set realistic goals and our Diabetes Essentials advisers can help with this as well as signposting people to local exercise classes and activities they will enjoy.”

Alice added: “Diabetes Essentials is here to support you throughout the year, to make sure you have the correct information and give you the confidence to know you can manage your diabetes.

“If you are living with diabetes, it is important to remember it is your health and you can be in control of your condition.”

Diabetes Essentials is a free NHS diabetes education service run by the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Group sessions are held at a number of venues throughout Chester and Cheshire offering advice and support for people with diabetes and there is no need to be referred by a doctor.

Separate sessions are offered for people with Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes and Borderline Diabetes, ensuring people receive the right information and support.

For more information, call 01244 365 234 or email diabetes.essentials@nhs.net.