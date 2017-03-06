Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New safety standards for trampoline parks safer will come into force in August after a spate of horror accidents.

The International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) said a new British Standards Institute (BSI) code has been developed in conjunction with bodies including the Royal Society for the Protection of Accidents and the Health and Safety Executive.

It comes after an Ellesmere Port student and two women from North Wales suffered terrifying back injuries at Flip Out Chester after jumping into foam pits.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the IATP said: “The currently unregulated industry has seen a great deal of press recently, and in particular a specific focus has been placed on foam pits, where a number of accidents have taken place in the last few weeks.”

The IATP said the new code would issue detailed guidance on the 'recommended heights of jump towers and how to construct a pit to avoid contact with the floor'.

Twenty-one-year-old George Magraw, who studies at the University of Leeds, fractured his spine despite insisting that he landed in the recommended seated position.

While Wrexham nurse Liza Jones feared she would be paralysed after crashing 13ft into foam on Chester Flip Out’s Tower Jump in February, before discovering she had suffered a back fracture and burst vertebrae

She underwent surgery at Liverpool’s Walton Centre to have metal plates and screws inserted in her back.

(Photo: Handout)

A student nurse also told of the day she visited the same attraction with friends off her course at Liverpool John Moores University in January.

Ceri Jones from Gwynedd was warned her dreams of a career in nursing may be over, depending on her recovery from a burst vertebra.

She has to wear a back brace and is waiting to see whether she must have corrective surgery.

Flip Out Chester said it had now removed and replaced the Tower Jump.