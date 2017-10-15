Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A national survey has revealed Cestrians, along with the rest of the north west region, are a foul-mouthed bunch - swearing just over nine times an hour on average.

The survey, conducted by Soap Supplier, polled 2000 adults across the country and found that those in the North West curse at least once every 6.7 minutes.

And men are apparently worse for it - swearing 10 times an hour compared to women's eight times an hour.

Wales and Greater London were the worst culprits in the country though - with both regions uttering profanities as often as 12 times an hour, or once every five minutes.

Those in the South West and East Midlands kept it cleaner, managing to keep their bad language down to seven times an hour.

The survey also revealed that 35% of people have sworn at their boss and of those who admitted it, 64% were men and 36% were women.

And equally as bad, over a third of Brits have also been sworn at by their boss; with 71% of those saying it’s a regular occurrence, and one in five admitting to accidentally swearing in a job interview.