Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A business providing support to children facing speech and language difficulties has launched in Chester.

Speech and language therapist Sarah Neilson has set up Chester Speech Therapy.

Sarah, who has worked for over 10 years as a speech and language therapist, also has a wealth of experience working in nurseries and schools.

Her new venture provides assessment and therapy services for families who require access to speech and language support.

Chester Speech Therapy also offers tailored training packages for teachers and early years educators.

Sarah said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help local children. Over 1m children in the UK have speech and language difficulties and two thirds of seven -14 year olds with serious behaviour problems have language impairment. These figures highlight just how important timely assessment and therapy/intervention is. Many conditions remain undiagnosed or are not picked up early enough and the impact on families and in the classroom can present significant challenges.

“My role is to work with children to assess their communication skills and then to put plans in place to develop these skills and also improve the communication environment. I take a collaborative approach working with families, schools and health professionals. I also emphasise the importance of making therapy fun and enjoyable which has such a positive impact on outcomes”.

Speech and language therapy can support children with a range of communication difficulties including delayed understanding of language; late first words and sentences, unclear speech, stammering and disordered social communication.

Prompt assessment and intervention can promote the development of both verbal and non-verbal communication skills.

Parents worried about their child’s speech and language development should speak to a health professional such as health visitor or doctor.

Further information can also be found from the children’s charity I CAN at www.ican.org.uk.