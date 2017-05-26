Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new Lord Mayor of Chester will champion community spirit during her year in office as well as raise money for her chosen charities.

Cllr Razia Daniels took up the Lord Mayor of Chester’s chain of office in a ceremony at Chester Town Hall on Thursday, May 18.

Speaking after her inauguration, Cllr Daniels said: “I am truly delighted to be chosen as Lord Mayor. This is such an honour and privilege for me.

“Chester residents are proud of where they live, and as their Lord Mayor, my aim is to promote the city, its people and everything it has to offer including the newly opened cultural centre, Storyhouse.”

She added: “I’m looking forward to meeting people from all walks of life and helping to celebrate and support the many unsung heroes who run charities and undertake voluntary work across the city.”

Cllr Daniels’ chosen charities for the next 12 months reflect her passion for equality and diversity and include – DIAL West Cheshire, The UNITY Centre (CHAWREC) and St Mary’s Handbridge Centre.

Her husband Stephen will be her consort.

Elected in 2006, Cllr Daniels has more than 11 years’ experience as a councillor.

She is ward member for Handbridge Park, which includes Handbridge, Westminster Park and Curzon Park.

The new Sheriff of Chester, an office that dates back to 1121, is Cllr Jane Mercer, who brings a wealth of experience to the role.

She was a councillor for the then Lache Park ward on the former Chester City Council for 10 years and then stood for the unitary authority after a break, being elected to Lache ward in 2015.

Cllr Mercer said: “I am particularly grateful to my consort David Challen, who served as a councillor for Lache with me on the City Council, for agreeing to support me in this role.

“I have been involved in community work throughout my life and as Sheriff I look forward to celebrating the work of the many volunteers who help to make our city such a vibrant and caring place to live.

“I believe that that the Lord Mayor, Deputy Lord Mayor and I share similar values and will work well together as a strong team, and prove to be worthy of the trust placed in us.”

The new Deputy Lord Mayor is Cllr Alex Black, who was elected to represent the Hoole Ward in 2011.

He said: “It is a great honour to be appointed Deputy Lord Mayor of Chester.

“My wife, Janet, and I am are really looking forward to supporting the Lord Mayor Councillor Razia Daniels and her husband, Stephen, during her civic year in office and to meeting people from charities, community organisations, business and schools during my year.”