Iceland in Chester is re-opening on Thursday (February 23) following a week-long facelift.

The Frodsham Street store will feature an updated fascia, colourful in-store graphics, digital window posters, TV screens and lots of new products.

Chester's store is the second in the UK to be refurbished after the Clapham Common supermarket was given a fresh new look in September.

A spokesperson for the British supermarket chain said: “Opening its doors this Thursday, the Chester store is aiming to create a surprising experience for customers with its new look and feel.

“The modern look will display a new, brighter colour palette as well as new lifestyle photography.”

Iceland’s Chester shop will sell more products including new beers, wines, spirits and an extended slimming world range.

The refurbishment comes just a few months after Iceland invested £2 million in creating a new product development kitchen in Deeside, North Wales.

Neil Nugent, former head chef at Waitrose and Morrisons, and his long-term colleague David Lennox were both appointed as part of the changes.

They aim to improve the quality, breadth and innovation of the product range with the aim of transforming the public’s perception of frozen food.