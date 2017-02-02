Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's Lush store has unveiled its shiny new look, so bright and colourful that even Willy Wonka would feel right at home there.

Builders have been hard at work revamping the Foregate Street branch of the ethical cosmetics retailer throughout January and staff were able to swing open the doors to reveal the transformation when it reopened at 11am on Thursday (February 2).

The new design emulates that of the flagship Lush store on London’s Oxford Street.

In keeping with Lush’s proud championing of environmentally friendly practices, the old pine furniture has been replaced with reclaimed wood sourced primarily from the North of England.

Reclaimed materials

The wood has been up-cycled so no trees are harmed and the original solid oak floor has been exposed.

A new lighting system also helps showcase their extensive product range, and the designated areas for skincare and demonstrations help create a market feel to the shop.

Manager Catrin Barker said: “Everything has been ripped out and re-done.

“The new look showcases to the max how wonderful the company is.

“To me, it feels like Willy Wonka’s shop with all the bright and colourful gifts on show.”

Lush – which fights against animal testing and supports Fair Trade initiatives – was launched 22 years ago and its Chester store has stood on Foregate Street for the past 22 years.