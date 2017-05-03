Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An easyBus service connecting Chester, Oswestry and Shrewsbury to Manchester Airport is now available for non-airport passengers to travel between the different centres seven days a week.

Andrew Martin, an easyBus franchisee, launched the revised service on Monday, May 1, following the success of the airport run which began last October.

Mini-buses are used but larger vehicles will be considered depending on demand.

The seven-day service features evening departures, meaning the four destinations can be reached even on nights out and Sundays.

Mr Martin said: “easyBus are delighted to be offering this new service which is part of our ongoing commitment to the local community.

“Our service now means you can leave the car at home and enjoy a day or evening out, without having to drive or rely on expensive taxis. This is good for the environment, and your pocket.”

The whole route takes less than two hours, with 16 daily services on all seven days of the week, with pick-ups and drop-offs at Chester Railway Station.

A total of 12 low-emission orange mini-buses are now on the road.

Fares are available on board the bus, with bus passes accepted on the route. A day ticket costs £5.50 which is valid up until midnight the same day.

Tickets for the Chester to Manchester Airport route, which takes 45 minutes, are £12 single or £18 return from the driver but start from £2.99 online at www.easybus.com

For more details and to get a copy of the timetable call easyBus on 01743 363412.