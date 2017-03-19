Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hugh Grosvenor was thrust into the spotlight and instantly became the UK's youngest billionaire when his dad tragically passed away last year – but he's no longer our most eligible bachelor as it's emerged that he has a girlfriend.

The Mirror has exclusively reported that the seventh Duke of Westminster is now loved-up and the lucky lady is Harriet Tomlinson from Chester.

As photos of Hugh and Harriet on a romantic getaway appeared online, a source close to the couple told The Chronicle's sister paper that they met as schoolmates at the prestigious Ellesmere College in Shropshire and are 'blissfully happy'.

Twenty-six-year-old Hugh is the only son of the late Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor and his wife the Duchess of Westminster Natalia Grosvenor.

He inherited the title and the Grosvenor empire, which is worth about £9.35billion, when his father died suddenly in August 2016.

The source told The Mirror that Harriet has been a big support to Hugh following the tragedy.

“He was left crushed when his father died but Harriet has been a huge ­support and is helping him to get used to his new responsibilities," they said.

“They’re a lovely couple and ­deserve all the happiness in the world.”

Harriet, 26, is understood to work as a consultant at recruitment firm Deverell Smith, which is based in the capital.

Relatively little is known about the new duke, but he made headlines in 2012 when a lavish 21st birthday party was thrown for him at the family seat of Eaton Hall in Eccleston and again the following year when his pal Prince William chose him as one of seven godparents to his firstborn son Prince George.