New pound coin - all you need to know

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stunning new drone footage showing the pace of progress on the Mersey Gateway Bridge has been released.

The footage, which was captured last month, shows both the scale of the project and how the hundreds of people working across the site are pressing on to ensure it opens as planned this autumn .

The film, which can be seen on the Chester Chronicle website, follows the route of the new bridge from north to south – starting at the north approach viaduct as it crosses the saltmarsh and Widnes and moving across the River Mersey and Manchester Ship Canal to the construction of the new Astmoor Viaduct in Runcorn.

The incredible bridge-building machines and huge cranes being used across the main bridge site are clearly visible as the gaps between the bridge deck start to close. The footage also gives some stunning views of the Mersey Estuary and the Silver Jubilee Bridge.

(Photo: DTW and I-Sky Unmanned Systems)

General manager for Merseylink, Hugh O’Connor, said: “I’m hugely proud of the work that our team has delivered on this project and this film really shows the scale of the work we are undertaking right in the middle of the river. It’s great to see it brought to life in this way.”

Leader of Halton Borough Council, Cllr Rob Polhill, said: “The scale of this project is phenomenal and this new drone footage also shows what a stunning new landmark we are creating for the whole of north west England.”

Drone operators are reminded there are strict regulations in place governing the use of drones and that unauthorised flying in a public place or around a construction site could lead to the operator being arrested.

The Mersey Gateway Project team issued a warning on the potential dangers of drones 18 months ago and has been very pleased that there have been no significant incidents around the site since then.