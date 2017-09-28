Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brand new drive-thru Costa coffee shop will create 10 new jobs in the Chester area.

Motorway service station operator Roadchef this week announced the opening of the new development on the M56, serving both sides of the motorway at junction 14 near Elton.

The £500,000 development will build on the existing facilities already available at Chester service station, including a sit-in Costa, McDonald’s, SPAR, WHSmith, Chozen Noodle and Fresh Food Cafe.

The drive-thru will enable customers to purchase Costa coffee, a full range of sandwiches, cakes and snacks without leaving their car.

Site director for Chester Sue Evans said: “We are really pleased to be able to offer our customers the opportunity to make a quick stop and enjoy a delicious coffee, without having to leave the comfort of their own vehicle.

"The new drive-thru Costa truly complements the diverse mix of brands we currently have available.”

Simon Turl, CEO of Roadchef, added: “Our partnership with Costa Coffee has gone from strength to strength and we’re extremely excited to be extending this further with this new investment at Chester.

"The unit looks brilliant and I’m so pleased to be able to offer our customers this extra facility.”