Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new day nursery has opened in Little Sutton in response to inquiries from parents.

Daisy and Jake Day Nurseries have five other nurseries and preschools in Wirral all rated as ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, they say.

They have launched the new purpose built nursery on Windways in Little Sutton.

Managing director Lisa Collins said: “We have frequently had enquiries from parents in the Hooton and Ellesmere Port area who can’t reach our other locations so have responded to that demand.

(Image: UGC TCH)

“We are looking forward to adding lots of new families to our Daisy and Jake community.”

The nursery will accommodate children from 0-4 years split between a baby room, a toddler room and tweenies/preschool.

The site also has a ‘beautiful’ garden for plenty of outside play with a muddy kitchen and wild area. The nursery adds: “We love nature and place a huge emphasis on first hand experiences and enjoyment of the great outdoors.”

A range of bookable and free sessions for parents and toddlers will be on offer Monday to Friday 7am to 6pm to suit all work and shift schedules.

(Image: UGC TCH)

The nursery will have eight experienced qualified staff and new equipment and facilities.

Daisy and Jake say the nursery will continue their ethos of creating nurturing surroundings for children with a focus on the natural environment and a commitment to excellence.