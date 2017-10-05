Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Co-op will serve up a new store in Hoole this month following a near £750,000 investment.

Conversion of the former Elms Medical Centre, Hoole Road, Hoole , into a convenience store is almost complete ready for the opening on Thursday, October 26.

It will take the place of nearby Co-ops in Faulkner Street – which has already closed– and Walker Street.

Almost double the size of the Walker Street store, it will offer an in-store bakery, Costa coffee dispenser and customer parking alongside its focus on fresh healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials.

However, the location of the new store, away from the main shopping area, is bound to reignite fears it will take footfall away from Hoole’s beloved Faulkner Street.

The new Co-op will also bring a funding boost for local good causes through its membership scheme – members receive a 5% reward on the purchase of own-branded products and services, with a further 1% benefitting local good causes.

Local groups currently benefiting include: Friends of Chester District Samaritans; Mollington , Backford and District Village Hall and, the Hoole Community Development Trust.

(Image: Publicity Picture)

Stephen Salisbury, Co-op store manager, said: “We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in the area, the new store will enable us to better serve our community and we have received some great feedback already. The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum.

“Our ambition is to ensure this is a local hub, a real asset for the community. We want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. We are also giving back to the community. Our members can make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they can raise much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

The store will employ 16 full and part time staff, with opportunities still available for members of the community with a passion for food, community and customer service – speak to the store manager for more details.

There are also offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch and students in Chester holding the NUS extra card receive a 10% discount off their groceries to support them during their studies.

This is the second new Co-op in Chester after the Christleton Road outlet opened in June

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its Local Community Fund, is available by clicking here .