Greggs bakery is recruiting ahead of the opening of its new store on Chester’s Greyhound Retail Park later this summer.

A sign has appeared at the Greyhound Park Road site which says: “Coming soon. Join our team.”

Construction is well under way of the building that will be home to both Greggs and a Starbucks coffee shop.

It is located on the opposite side of the road from Next and KFC, to accommodate two adjacent pods housing the operators.

The scheme will generate increased competition for Costa which has run a successful drive thru coffee shop on another part of the retail park since 2012. And Subway opened a nearby sandwich shop on the other side of Greyhound Park Road only last year.

A planning statement in support of the plans argued: “It is proposed that one of the units would be let to Starbucks, a coffee shop operator, and Greggs, a sandwich shop operator.”

The applicants argued the operation would be subservient to the main retail park uses and serve current customers.

Planning officer Joe Fisher approved the project saying there were ‘no appropriate, currently available sites’ in Chester city centre and felt comfortable the centre of Chester would ‘not suffer’ as a result of the proposal.

Greggs already has an outlet in Frodsham Street in the centre of Chester. Starbucks operates outlets in Northgate Street, Chester, and alongside the BP petrol station on Parkgate Road at Saughall.

