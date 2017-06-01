Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Customers at the new Co-op in Boughton have the chance to win £100,000.

The Christleton Road store opened today (Thursday, June 1) following a £740,000 investment, creating 20 jobs.

And customers spending a minimum of £5 have the chance to guess the six digit code to input into a ‘vault’ – the first person to unlock the vault wins £100,000.

The store opening was originally due to happen in March but was delayed after the main contractor is believed to have gone into liquidation.

Now fully up and running, the outlet, which is open from 7am-11pm daily, features offer an in-store bakery, fruit and vegetables, beer and wine as well as a free cash machine on the front.

Store manager Mike Williams said: “We are thrilled to have made such a significant investment in Chester – it is an exciting time for the whole team to be involved in the launch of the Co-op’s newest store.

"The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and our ambition is to establish the store as a local hub, a real asset for the community.”

The Co-op says its new store will also bring a funding boost to local community groups through its membership scheme. Members receive a 5% reward on the purchase of own-branded products and services, with a further 1% benefitting local good causes.

Mike Clegg, area manager for the Co-op in Chester area, explained: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to be part of the Christleton Road community and we want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op.

"We are also giving back to the community. Our members can make a difference locally simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, raising much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

There are offers and promotions in and around the new store to mark its launch. And students in Chester holding the NUS extra card will receive a 10% discount off their groceries.

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its Local Community Fund, are available by visiting the website.

Meanwhile, work has finally started to convert the former Elms Medical Centre, Hoole Road, Hoole , into a convenience store in place of nearby Co-ops in Faulkner Street – which has already closed– and Walker Street.

The new store will open in October following a £1.2m, investment but is bound to reignite fears it will take footfall away from Hoole’s beloved Faulkner Street.