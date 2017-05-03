Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Co-op will launch its newest food store in Chester next month following a £740,000 investment creating 20 jobs.

Its Christleton Road outlet in Boughton will open on Thursday, June 1, and offer an in-store bakery with a focus on fresh food, meal ideas and essentials.

The opening was originally due to happen in March but was delayed after the main contractor is believed to have gone into liquidation.

Meanwhile, work has finally started to convert the former Elms Medical Centre, Hoole Road, Hoole , into a convenience store in place of nearby Co-ops in Faulkner Street – which has already closed– and Walker Street.

The new store will open in the autumn but is bound to reignite fears it will take footfall away from Hoole’s beloved Faulkner Street.

Mike Williams, store manager for the new Co-op in Christleton Road, Chester, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the community into their new store. We are thrilled to have made such a significant investment in Chester – it is an exciting time for the whole team to be involved in the launch of the Co-op’s newest store. The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and our ambition is to establish the store as a local hub, a real asset for the community.”

The Co-op says its new store will also bring a funding boost to local community groups through its membership scheme. Members receive a 5% reward on the purchase of own-branded products and services, with a further 1% benefitting local good causes.

(Photo: Jon Super)

Mike Clegg, area manager for the Co-op in Chester area, explained: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to be part of the Christleton Road community and we want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. We are also giving back to the community. Our members can make a difference locally simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, raising much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

There will be offers and promotions in and around the new store to mark its launch. And students in Chester holding the NUS extra card will receive a 10% discount off their groceries.

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its Local Community Fund, are available by visiting the website .