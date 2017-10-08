Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Changes to the Upper Northgate and George Street junction have now been completed to link in with the new Chester Bus Interchange.

Buses that used to travel down Northgate Street to the old Princess Street bus exchange have been re-routed to the facility at Gorse Stacks.

Revised traffic flows mean any buses that still enter Upper Northgate Street up Canal Street can now turn right into Delamere Street to get to the interchange without having to go round the roundabout.

This means the direction of the previous bus lane has been reversed. Cyclists, taxis and other authorised vehicles can also use the bus lane, which is policed by cameras.

And for cyclists, there is a new segregated cycleway going in the opposite direction towards the city.

Improvements have also been made to the bus stop in George Street, including a new shelter and bus lay-by.

And there is a big change for vehicles coming up George Street in that they are not allowed to turn left into the city centre down Northgate Street, as all traffic is banned between the hours of 10am and 6pm, ‘except for cycles and access’. This should mean Northgate Street is much more pedestrian-friendly during the day.

The traffic lights have gone and instead there are three zebra crossings on Canal Street, George Street and Northgate Street. The Chronicle has been told this can test motorists’ patience during busy periods as there can be an almost constant flow of pedestrians.

Councillor Karen Shore, the council 's cabinet member for environment, said: “The works at Upper Northgate Street are now complete except for a few minor elements which will be finished within the next couple of weeks.

“The bus lane has now opened up to buses, cycles, motorcycles, and taxis. This will create a speedier route for buses to get to the bus interchange and will also alleviate the impact of them using the Fountains roundabout, freeing up space to other traffic.

“Over the years there have been many changes to this part of the city. When the lights were originally installed, the old bus station by the market was in operation, as was Gorse Stacks car park and Northgate Street was a two-way street.

“The way buses route into the city has seen a huge reduction in buses entering Northgate Street and an increase in pedestrian traffic due to new bus stops.

“Introducing zebra crossings at the junction has given pedestrians priority. The crossroads itself is raised to pavement level and finished in coloured surfacing materials to accentuate the areas where people cross the road.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and co-operation during these roadworks, it has been greatly appreciated.”

The scheme was awarded to North Midland Construction PLC and has been completed on time and to programme.