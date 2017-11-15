Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new networking group will launch in Chester on Friday (November 17).

Helen Rutherford Gregory and Steph Eaton are both local business owners who, having gone through the process of setting up their own individual businesses, have seen the struggle new start-ups go through first-hand.

SisterHub, the networking group they have set up, will be launched at a special event at Alexander’s.

SisterHub aims to provide training, advice and support to new business-owners by hosting networking events, drop-in sessions within the city centre and, in time, within the local community, along with online support and social media tips.

There will also be regular ‘market’ events, giving members the opportunity to sell their products and services.

Steph said: “I recently went through a process provided by the government to help me start my own business and was promised training workshops, webinars, all sorts of support, and I just haven’t seen any of it.

“I was chomping at the bit to get things moving with my handmade skincare business but the training materials were just not available and I’ve still no idea when or even if I will ever get them.

“I can’t be the only one who has gone through this, so if we can help bridge that gap for someone else then I know we’ll have done something worthwhile.”

Helen recently qualified as a nail technician after a career change.

She said: “The working conditions in offices and call centres were so awful that I decided to re-train.

“I’ve qualified and started my business but I’ve not had an ounce of support.

“The real help I’ve gotten is from other women going through a similar life stage.

“Nothing can replace that community, grapevine and word of mouth you need when setting up your own business.

“I hate to think of women at home, plugging away on social media without a hub of support and a sense of being part of something.

“I want to help lift that sense of loneliness and isolation.

“SisterHub will be that place where you can find a colleague, friend or mentor even though you’re a sole trader.”

The launch event is free and open to any and all local businesses to attend.