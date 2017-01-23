Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new bridge was craned into place over the railway line in Newton at the weekend (Saturday, January 20) as work continues to replace the old structure.

Spectators watched the operation, involving a massive mobile crane, to lift the new Brook Lane bridge onto concrete cills prepared after the old bridge was dismantled the previous weekend.

Network Rail said the old bridge was coming to the end of its useful life.

And contractors at the site said the new bridge was also higher to allow electrification using overhead wires instead of the third rail as currently.

Work to replace the structure has been spread over many months and has caused considerable disruption across Chester because Brook Lane – an important cross-city route – has been closed to traffic.

The first phase closure took place between September 19 and early November, causing gridlock in Chester as the site was prepared.

And the second phase, which began on January 3, is scheduled to last until May 8.

Network Rail Project manager Martin Bell said: “This work is part of our Railway Upgrade Plan which will provide a better and more reliable railway for Britain. We recognise the work to install this new bridge will cause some disruption and thank people in advance for their patience.

“The bridge is coming to the end of its useful, safe life and to ensure the railway and road bridge continue to be safe and reliable, we have to replace it.”