The work of two local artists has gone on display at Winsford station to celebrate the history of the town.

Winsford, on London Midland’s Birmingham to Liverpool route, has been famous since the 1840s as a key salt resource on the River Weaver, where salt is still mined today at Britain’s oldest working mine.

The three unique designs by Cheshire artists Anne and Derek Johnson focus on the outstanding architecture of the Cheshire salt town.

The project was developed by London Midland in partnership with Winsford Town Council and Open Community Innovations (OCI), and is the first in a series of community artwork projects for the station that are being led by Anne and Derek of OCI.

The work by Anne is a fine line drawing showing the town’s heritage buildings, including Winsford Town Hall.

Derek’s two designs are collages of photographs taken around the town of some impressive architectural features, showcasing what you would not normally notice in the day to day, including carved lions, owls and nymphs, with floral and structured finials.

The artists’ designs now form the centrepiece of three posters, put together by the London Midland marketing team, to illustrate the creative pride and heritage of Winsford.

The posters are on display in the station waiting room on Platform 2.

London Midland’s head of regional services Steve Fisher said: “Many thanks to Anne and Derek for their very thought-provoking designs that look in detail at the town and admirably illustrate local stonemasonry and building skills; I am sure customers will find them inspiring and a real improvement to the waiting area.”

Head of community rail Faye Lambert said: “We are very fortunate to have the support of Anne and Derek and Winsford Town Council and would like to thank them for taking pride in their station. We look forward to working with them, and local schools, on further projects to help make Winsford station a real community hub.”

Councillor Tony Hooton of Winsford Town Council commented: “It has been a pleasure to work with Faye Lambert, and Derek and Ann Johnson at Winsford station. The first pieces of art look good and Winsford Town Council look forward to further work over the coming months. We have some more ideas to enhance the station experience for passengers and will be looking to get schools involved with further art work.”

Drop in and see the local artists and their work at Crosshatch Gallery and Rock Salt Heritage on Queens Parade, Winsford.