Planning consent has been granted for a new £5m sports centre at The Grange School in Northwich.

Construction work will begin on the scheme in July this year, with the new exciting facilities fully completed for September 2018.

The new Grange Sports Centre will provide a modern and well lit indoor space for a plethora of sports including netball, football and cricket.

Other facilities will include an area tailored for activities such as yoga, dance, gymnastics and aerobics, a dedicated area for rowing machines and free weights, and bespoke classroom facilities.

As part of the build there will also be a number of new outdoor pitches, all of which will be fully floodlit and laid with high quality artificial turf.

Sport and exercise is an integral part of a Grange education both within the curriculum and as part of an extensive enrichment offering. In recent years the school has enjoyed considerable national success in netball, hockey, rowing and athletics, whilst also encouraging participation at all levels of sport for general fitness and wellbeing.

This fantastic new facility will encourage even greater participation in sport and the development of a healthy and active lifestyle for all.

It will also act as a home for the school’s elite performers and, no doubt, a springboard to further sporting success at the highest levels for many years to come.

Chair of Governors Karen Williams expressed her delight for the project, saying: “The addition of updated, well-designed sports facilities will make a difference to everyone in The Grange community, not only those who play competitive sport at the highest level.

“By creating an outstanding sports provision, we know we are encouraging pupils to develop personal fitness, health and wellbeing habits that should last a lifetime.”