Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dreams of a new village hall for a Chester community have taken a significant step towards becoming a reality.

Mollington, Backford and District Village Hall held a packed meeting with Chester MP Chris Matheson at which it was announced the hall had passed the first gruelling stage of its £500,0000 Big Lottery application to build a new village hall.

The hall services the five villages of Mollington, Backford, Chorlton, Caughall and Lea and its committee is urging villagers to help them win this award by coming forward with ideas, expertise and a little time.

Chair of the social committee Ray Moorcroft said: “This is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to make a huge difference to the lives of everyone in the five villages. Excitingly, they will also have a chance to influence what the hall could become.

“Ideas under discussion at the moment range from pop-up pub nights to getting young people involved in volunteering at the hall through the Duke of Edinburgh programme. We know there is a huge amount of expertise and talent within the five villages and we are appealing for people to come forward.”

Mr Matheson said: “Well done to everyone whose passion and enthusiasm has got the village hall’s application to this point. This is an exciting opportunity for the five villages and I would encourage everyone reading this to get involved and make a difference.

“This is exactly the moment when teamwork counts and a community needs to stick together. It doesn’t matter if you lived in the community for five months or 50 years - a little help from everyone could make decades of difference for the community.”

The village hall was originally constructed in 1950 and has been extended several times. The hall’s current wide range of activities impressed the Big Lottery - these include language, art and zumba classes to the Mothers’ Union, quiz nights, cinema club and photography classes.

If the village hall wins its £500,000 bid, the plan is to build a new, larger hall adjacent to the current kitchen area and knock down the original main hall while keeping all the periphery rooms, linking these rooms to the new hall by a glass corridor.

For further information, please contact chairman Chris Jones at chris_jones@mbdvh.org.uk.