Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new £3m Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service station on Powey Lane close to the M56 has had its official launch.

Cheshire Fire Authority chairman Bob Rudd was on hand to do the honours in front of an audience of local councillors and invited guests.

After the speeches to open the fire station guests were invited to watch a demonstration by firefighters and to look around the vehicles and equipment housed at the station.

There was also an open invitation for members of the public to tour the base after the official ceremony had been held.

(Photo: UGC TCH)

Chief fire officer Paul Hancock said: “It is exciting to see our ambitious programme become reality with Powey Lane being the third of our four new fire stations to open.

“This fire station along with Alsager which was the first of the four to open, Penketh which opened in February and Lymm, due to open later this year, will ensure we can continue to protect communities across Cheshire.”

He added: “The investment the authority has made in the new fire stations, together with changing how some fire engines are staffed, means we will be able to make more efficient and effective use of our emergency response services in the future.”

Cllr Rudd said: “I would like to wish the very best for our first cohort of firefighters here at Powey Lane Fire Station.

“We take great pride in the quality of our personnel and in their commitment to serving the public and the communities of Cheshire.

“For me as chair of the Fire Authority I take great pride in seeing local people compelled to give something back to keep their friends and neighbours safe.

“Firefighters are key local advocates, they are part of a wider network of front-line public service workers whose job it is to ensure that our communities are safe, secure, sustainable and prosperous.”

(Photo: UGC TCH)

The fire service says the building of the new whole time station near to the motorway is part of a comprehensive plan to improve response times across Cheshire, Halton and Warrington.

Not only does it house traditional fire appliances but also a number of specialist vehicles to deal with risks specific to Chester and Ellesmere Port including heritage buildings and industrial complexes.

The station has five bays and a training tower.

The fire service says the location provides the vehicles with ready access to respond to other incidents across the whole of Cheshire.

The decision to build the station was not without controversy due to its green belt setting. Objectors also raised concerns over the safety of other road users on Powey Lane such as cyclists and horse riders. It was also argued the move involved a cut in the number of full-time engines covering Chester and Ellesmere Port.

The service says the aim is to continue to reduce death and injury from fire and other emergencies.