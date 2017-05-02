Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neston’s new £25m high school, nearing completion on Raby Park Road, has been described as an ‘impressive development’ by the town’s civic society.

The new school is said to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the community.

The contract for the building was formally completed with governors’ chairman Dr Kevin Mothersdale and headteacher Mr Steve Dool signing on behalf of the school.

Co-signatories were representatives of Cheshire West and Chester Council, the Secretary of State for Education and Warwickshire based contractor Morgan Sindall.

Milestone

“This is a very important milestone for our community,” said Mr Dool at the time.

“The signing of this contract guarantees that the school will be built on schedule.”

The agreement confirmed the construction of the new purpose-built school building with places for 1,750 students including a sixth form.

It is being built on land already owned by Neston High away from the current school buildings, some of which date back to January 1958.

The development is being constructed under a Government priority building programme.

The three-storey school will have state of the art facilities for all students including 16 science labs, 13 art and design technology classrooms and a drama studio in addition to over 60 other classroom and teaching spaces.

It will also provide comprehensive sports and fitness facilities including changing space, two activity studios and ICT areas for the library, a learning resource centre and a sixth form study zone.

Mr Dool said at an earlier stage: “This important step is the culmination of many years of work to ensure the young people of this area receive the very best opportunities to enable them to prepare for high quality destinations for generations to come.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for this community.

“The school has been instrumental in ensuring that the local community is thriving and economically vibrant on a national and international level and this investment will secure this for years to come.”

He added: “We are really looking forward to enjoying the increased spaces for non-educational use such as our new 450sq m dining room, an outside dining area,

an eco-garden and improved parking for staff and visitors.”

The Department for Education itself said it believed ‘high quality education in a high quality learning environment is crucial to the future success of this community’.

Neston Civic Society committee has said it is pleased the ‘impressive development’ is on schedule and due to be used from September.

The adjoining Neston Recreation Centre, operated by Brio Leisure, the borough council’s leisure arm and used by the school, is itself set for a £2.2million revamp.