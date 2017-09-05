Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters peddled their way to a whopping fundraiser for a cancer charity.

A group of Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from the Dee Sea Scout Group in Little Neston got on their bikes for The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity and raised an impressive £1,809.

The youngsters cycled from Neston to Thurstaston and back, a journey of 10.6 miles, for their annual Jamboree On The Trail (JOTT). This year they turned the miles into money after the granddad of one of their group was diagnosed with cancer.

Charlie Mealor and his granddad Fred Bushell, a keen cyclist, love riding their bikes together so it was fitting the JOTT was in aid of the hospital where Fred is being treated.

Charlie, 10, came up with the idea after his granddad, whose family have lived in Parkgate for generations, was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer which had already spread to his pelvis and spine.

This came as a huge shock to Fred and to his family as he is generally a very fit, healthy and active man. There were no obvious symptoms other than back ache which he had been suffering from for years due to osteoarthritis in his spine.

Fred, 73, was treated at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Wirral and the whole family were overwhelmed by the kindness of staff and the care and treatment he received.

Charlie’s troop, Dee Sea Cubs, supported the family by dedicating their annual jamboree to the cause.

Fred said: “I’m very proud of my grandson for initiating this fundraising for The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre. It wouldn’t have happened had I not been diagnosed with cancer and the money raised will now go to help other people at this fantastic facility.

“I am very grateful for the care I have received and will continue to receive. We are very lucky to have The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre on our doorstep.”

Fred has now finished his chemotherapy and returns to Clatterbridge for check-ups. He will be closely monitored as his cancer had already spread.

Elspeth Wilson, fundraising manager for charity, said: “It’s been such a pleasure getting to know Charlie, his mum Catherine, Fred and all the Dee Sea Cubs. They really welcomed me to their Tuesday meeting and were so interested to hear more about how their donations would help local cancer patients.

“I’d like to say a huge congratulations to Charlie and his fellow Dee Sea Cubs for completing their JOTT in aid of the charity. It’s thanks to their support that we’ll be able to take one step closer to transforming cancer care across the region.”

The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity is working to raise £15m towards the building of a new specialist cancer hospital in Liverpool as well as refurbishment of the Wirral site.

