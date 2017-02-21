Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young people in Neston are to present a specially-commissioned new play backed by the prestigious National Theatre.

The town’s InterACT Youth Theatre will perform the drama, ‘The Snow Dragons’ by Liverpool Playwright Lizzie Nunnery, at Neston Civic Hall as part of National Theatre Connections, the National Theatre’s nationwide youth theatre festival.

The festival offers a unique opportunity for youth theatres and school theatre groups to stage new plays written for young people by some of theatre’s most exciting playwrights and to perform in leading theatres across the UK.

Snow Dragons involves Raggi and his friends who spend their free time in the woods and mountains around their fjord town playing games of Vikings, dragons and war.

When soldiers occupy the town they watch from the mountains as their friends and families are beaten, silenced or abducted.

Let down by the adult world they form The Snow Dragons, ‘the last line of resistance’ carrying out sabotage missions. But this is no game and true courage requires great sacrifice.

Lizzie, an award-winning playwright, also writes extensively for radio and has penned numerous original dramas and adaptations for Radio 4.

InterACT, supported by Neston Town Council and by borough councillors in the town, will be staging two performances in the Civic Hall on Hinderton Road, Neston on Saturday, March 11, at 3.30pm and 5.30pm. They will transfer to The Lowry on Salford Quays on Sunday, April 2, at 6pm.

To book contact the civic hall box office on 0151 336 4302 or InterACT@littleactorstheatre.com. The play is suitable for family audiences.

National Theatre director Rufus Norris said: “We think it’s vital young people, wherever they are in the country and whatever their future, have a chance to get involved in theatre.”