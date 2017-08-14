Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Patients at a Neston village dental practice describe the treatment they receive as thorough and first class, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog heard.

The announced inspection was carried out at Willaston Dental Practice in Wheatley Bungalow, Neston Road, Willaston which is run by Dr Susan Elaine Haworth.

The inspector, who was able to consult a specialist dental advisor, found no reasons to take any further action on any aspects of the service.

The CQC describes the practice as safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

It is close to the centre of Willaston and provides dental care and treatment to adults and children on an NHS or privately funded basis.

The dental team includes the principal dentist, a dental hygienist, a dental hygiene therapist, five dental nurses, one of whom is a trainee, a receptionist and an administrator. The practice has three treatment rooms.

Hours are Monday to Thursday 9am to 5.30pm and Friday 9am to 4pm with dedicated emergency appointments available.

The surgery is owned by Dr Haworth. The CQC says it received feedback from 35 people during the inspection said to be ‘positive’.

Key findings included the practice is clean and well maintained, infection control procedures are in place, staff know how to deal with emergencies and medical emergency medicines and equipment are available.

Staff provide patients’ care and treatment in line with current guidelines and treat patients with dignity and respect. They take care to protect their privacy and personal information.

The appointment system takes patients’ needs into account and staff feel involved and supported. They work well as a team.

Patients and staff are asked about the services they provide and the practice has arrangements in place to help manage risk but not all risks, specifically when handling sharps, had been monitored appropriately. The CQC asked for this to be reviewed.

Patients describe the treatment they receive as thorough and first class and are positive about all aspects of the service.

They told the CQC staff at the practice are ‘knowledgeable, friendly and welcoming’ and are ‘kind and helpful’ when they are in pain, distress or discomfort.

They are given ‘clear explanations’ about dental treatment and options and the clinicians listen to them.

Staff make them feel at ease especially when they are anxious about visiting the dentist.

Patients can obtain an appointment quickly in an emergency and staff promptly respond to any concerns and complaints .

Arrangements are in place to ensure the smooth running of the service.

Staff know their responsibilities should they have concerns about the safety of children, young people or adults who are vulnerable due to their circumstances.

They know what to do in a medical emergency and complete training in medical emergencies and life support every year.

Arrangements are in place to ensure X-ray procedures are carried out safely and detailed dental care records containing information about patients’ current dental needs, past treatment and medical history are kept.