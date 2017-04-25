Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Cheshire café has reopened following a refurb.

The eaterie is located at Ness Botanic Gardens, which welcome in the region of 70,000 visitors each year.

The University of Liverpool-managed destination has teamed up with national hospitality provider BaxterStorey to offer an extensive new menu inspired by fresh local produce.

The café in the 64 acres of landscaped gardens dating back to 1898 serves hand-crafted coffee, homemade cakes and bakes and freshly prepared hot and cold food.

The refurbishment includes a new look, whilst retaining the relaxed feel with a new layout taking the freshly prepared food centre-stage with more tables enabling visitors to take it easy and enjoy high quality, freshly prepared food.

Said to be ‘renowned for their passion for using fresh, locally sourced produce’, the catering team has created a mouthwatering spring menu featuring indulgent Cumbrian steak and ale pie, fresh and healthy kitchen garden salads and classic sandwiches with local Cheshire cheese.

Matthew Clough, the gardens’ director, said: “Our gardens are treasured locally and it is vital that the food we serve inspires and delights our visitors.”

Jeremy Wood, regional managing director at BaxterStorey, explained the caterer works with a select number of key local suppliers to ensure customers enjoy only the very best produce.

“In Cheshire, we are spoilt for choice,” he said of the excellent quality meat to seasonal fruit and veg as well as produce grown at the gardens themselves.

The café is open daily, all year round with the exception of the Christmas holidays. Located within the visitor centre it is open to non-paying visitors as well as those enjoying the garden.