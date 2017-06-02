Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fashion student from Neston is hoping her womenswear collection will impress judges at this year’s Graduate Fashion Week (June 4-7).

Twenty-two-year-old Bethan Currie is in her final year of a BA (Hons) fashion degree at Manchester Metropolitan University’s School of Art.

The former Neston High School pupil’s dreams of being a designer stemmed from studying textiles in high school and she has continued pursuing her ambitions since.

Next week, Bethan is headed to London for her garments to be worn on a national catwalk.

On her final collection, she said: “My design process often involves creating narratives from contrasting inspiration sources or taking inspiration from something with a story behind it. I am very drawn to colour, therefore I try to establish a basic colour palette as early on as possible and then refine this as I source fabrics and develop textile techniques in relation to my concept.”

Bethan’s collection features hand stitched faux fur and hand appliqued textures flowers, demonstrating her intricate techniques.

The Manchester Fashion Institute student added: “I balance out my complex textiles with silhouettes that seem simplistic from the outset, but always relate to my concept through the use of generic garments and details.

“My collection combines the colours, metallic and fuzzy textures of 1970s bathrooms with anti-nuclear imagery from Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp in the 1980s. I have used both digital and screen print alongside laser cutting and hand stitched faux fur to create a collection that is feminine and playful, yet bold and sophisticated.”

Each year, the best fashion students nationally are chosen to show their final year collections at Graduate Fashion Week.

Bethan’s collection will be showcased on June 5 at London’s Truman Brewery.

Programme leader on the BA (Hons) fashion course Dr Susan Atkin said: “There was strong competition to showcase at Graduate Fashion Week this year as we have so many diverse and talented students, so Bethan has done fantastically well to be selected. The event provides all students with a unique opportunity to showcase their talent, make great contacts and spring board their fashion career.”