A black tie ball raised more than £3,000 for Neston-based competitors aiming to take part in equestrian sports at the 2017 Special Olympics.

They will be part of the North West Special Olympics team competing over four days in Sheffield next summer.

The ball, which featured an auction and raffle, was attended by about 100 people at the Brook Hall Inn, Childer Thornton.

The Special Olympics began in the UK in 1978 and supports millions of athletes in hundreds of countries around the world.

The movement was founded on the belief that all people with learning disabilities can enjoy and benefit from sport and its motto is ‘let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt’.

Event organiser and coach Malcolm Jones from Neston, said: “The north west group has coached and participated in the Special Olympics at equestrian and other sports for decades and thanks to all our supporters and fundraisers we are able to continue to help make a difference.

“A special thanks to Brook Hall and all those who made it possible to hold the winter ball.”

The team of seven Neston and Wirral-based equestrian stars train at the Wirral Riding Centre on Haddon Lane in Little Neston and includes Lyndsey McCoy, Peter Millar, Jake Delaney, Lewis Moore, Jason Chu, John Carson and Annabelle Mew.

Malcolm added: “We believe that through participation in sports it can help people with intellectual disabilities become more confident and learn important physical and emotional life skills.

“The Special Olympics is an amazing organisation which has made a huge difference to the competitors and their families.”

Generous sponsors provided an array of special auction prizes including Liverpool Football Club which provided tickets for their 1892 lounge, Bestinvest donated two tickets to Everton vs Arsenal – with access to the lounge – high flying Tranmere Rovers donated four platinum lounge tickets to any match in the National League, Bibby Financial Services provided a signed Liverpool shirt, Leonard Curtis Business Recovery two VIP tickets to a Manchester concert and Cubetek Solutions donated the latest computer games system.

Revellers went on to dance the night away to music by North West band, The Dice Men.

The Special Olympics is the country’s largest provider of year-round coaching and competition for all people with learning disabilities through its network of clubs across the UK.

The organisation offers 26 sports ranging from athletics, swimming and football to equestrian, judo and figure skating.

Competitions are banded which ensures athletes only compete against those with a similar ability.

Medals are given to first, second and third with participation ribbons awarded to fourth to eighth place.