Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detailed plans of Neston Recreation Centre’s £2m plus makeover are on show.

Brio Leisure and the borough council have mounted exhibitions of the concept at Neston Town Hall on the high street, Neston Community and Youth Centre on Burton Road, Neston Library on Parkgate Road, just down from The Cross, and at the recreation centre itself on Raby Park Road.

The exhibitions reveal how a £2.2m cash injection is being used to update the centre and provide first class leisure facilities.

The new look centre will see a fully accessible, two-storey extension with a new spacious reception and viewing area to the pool on the ground floor and a lift up to the first floor.

Facilities will include upgraded swimming changing rooms, a community room, a purpose-built fitness studio on the ground floor offering a wide range of group exercise classes, a new 60 plus station gym on the first floor, upgraded first floor gym changing rooms and a replacement sports hall floor.

(Photo: UGC TCH)

The designs are subject to planning permission although it is intended the centre will close on Monday, July 17 to allow construction to begin.

Brio Leisure facility manager Lesley Finnigan said the aim is to partially re-open the Rec with a new pool programme and fitness studio by the end of September with a temporary access and reception area.

The centre is due to be fully open in April 2018 and Brio have promised to keep the community updated throughout the developments.

Brio Leisure managing director Elly McFahn, herself a former competitive swimmer, added: “I am delighted that we are in a position to showcase the new design concepts with the public for the first time before we start this exciting development. I hope as many people as possible will come along to see the designs.

“This is a wonderful, multi-purpose scheme which we believe will meet the future ambitions of both the community, schools and sports clubs that currently use the centre.”

Borough council director Alison Knight encourages residents to have a look at the plans.

“When completed this will greatly improve the sports facilities for Neston,” she believes.

The centre is operated by Brio Leisure, the borough council’s leisure arm with the project following approval for the investment by the council and the success of a funding bid to Sport England which will see £500,000 worth of National Lottery funding particularly to improve the experience for swimmers.

It is the first major investment in the building since it opened in March 1974 as a joint-use centre for the community and Neston High School.

Chairman of Brio Leisure and Neston resident Anthony Annakin-Smith said earlier: “The new facilities will considerably enhance the enjoyment of Neston Rec for our many users and make it a much more attractive place to visit for them and for newcomers.

“The investment underpins Brio’s commitment to supporting fitness, fun and health for the whole community.”

Brio and the borough have been working with Neston Town Council and Neston High School on the design.

Neston High head Steven Dool commented: “We are delighted to see this new investment which will complement the fantastic new school building alongside.”