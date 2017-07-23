Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers are being asked to vote to give a Neston park a funding boost.

They have the chance to back a schools art project to promote Sytchcroft Park off Liverpool Road under a national initiative.

The borough council, in conjunction with Neston Town Council, is one of the groups shortlisted to receive money from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme with their art and interpretation project at the park.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding offer which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000, all raised from the 5p bag charge, being awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Little Neston and Burton borough councillor Louise Gittins (Lab), cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “Art and interpretation at Sytchcroft is a deserving project which will commission local schools to produce bespoke designs to promote the park and help create a real sense of community ownership. The park aims to act as a community hub to inspire creativity and promote health and wellbeing.”

The project is intended to form part of a larger scheme at Sytchcroft with the two councils currently working together to seek funding to support the wider regeneration of the park.

Voting is open throughout July and August. Customers can cast their vote using a token given to them at the in store check-out each time they shop.

Tesco stores where people can vote include the Neston Express at 4 The Cross, the Heswall superstore, the Little Sutton Express, the Rossmore Road Little Sutton Express and the Sutton Arms Ellesmere Port Express.