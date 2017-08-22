Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The unreliable rail service through Neston has led to a renewed demand for improvements from Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders (Lab).

The campaigning MP has called for action after it was revealed in the Sunday Times that Neston station has the 15th most unreliable service in the whole country.

Passengers in the market town see 14.5% of trains delayed by more than 10 minutes or cancelled according to an analysis which looked at the 1,884 stations in England with more than 10 services each day.

In addition to being unreliable, the hourly service in Neston is also ‘far less frequent’ than other areas and requires changes to reach locations like Liverpool and Chester resulting in lengthy journey times, Mr Madders points out.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Since being elected the MP says he has campaigned for improvements at the station calling for half-hourly services when the new Borderlands Line franchise is introduced with the eventual goal of securing electrification of the line.

He has also called for transport ministers to intervene after pointing out that Neston residents pay higher fares than those in neighbouring areas for similar journeys.

Mr Madders said: “People in Neston have had to put up with a second class rail service for too long.

“It is completely unacceptable that Neston has less frequent, less reliable and more expensive rail services than neighbouring areas.

“The substandard rail service isn’t just hugely inconvenient it also reduces the career opportunities available for Neston residents who do not have access to a car.

“Those who do use the services available now run the risk of being significantly late particularly as there is only a six minute changeover at Bidston for people travelling on to Liverpool.”

He concluded: “I will continue to fight for the improvements that people in Neston deserve and I will do everything I can do ensure that the introduction of the new franchise is not a missed opportunity.”

Neston Town Council also campaigns for action.