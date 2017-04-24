Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neston’s Countryside Trail has had an official launch.

Starting at the town’s Station Road car park next to the community and youth centre, the trail takes in the Wirral Way, Old Quay Lane, Church Lane and Stanney Fields Park.

Cllr Janet Griffiths, the driving force behind the project, led the inaugural group including town mayor Mike Shipman on the 2.5km circular walk stopping at various points of interest on the way.

These included witches brooms, a 300-year old hedge, an ancient oak, lichens and mosses in the churchyard and the splendours of Stanney Fields.

The trail is being waymarked and special features identified with numbered stopping points.

The council explains the walk aims to look at some of the plants and animals found within the Neston town area.

The Wirral Way country park was originally a railway line which has been taken over by trees, plants, birds, mammals, invertebrates and fungi including around 20 species. Bats are also known to hunt along the park.

Next along are the witches brooms, bird’s nest like growths on silver birch trees which do not harm the trees, followed by grassland which can be home to small mammals such as harvest mice while plants provide nectar for butterflies. Further along banks provide a range of food and nest sites for birds and insects alike.

Old Quay Lane offers a stand of poplars while the trail continues past a 300-year-old hedge and an ancient oak before visiting the churchyard on the high street with its lichens.

The community and youth centre shows off its wildlife friendly space with the trail ending at the stream in Stanney Fields Park with the possibility of spotting a dragonfly. A free booklet is available at the town hall, the library and at the youth centre.