The imminent closure of Barclays - the last bank still standing in Neston - continues to have repercussions.

The loss of the high street branch in the autumn was revealed by the AboutMyArea Neston online news site.

It disclosed Barclays was to pull out in October following NatWest in 2015 and HSBC last year. The area has a population of more than 15,000.

The last day of trading will be Friday, October 20 with the bank citing pressures from the changing banking habits of customers.

Branch manager Mike Pover told AboutMyArea: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

“At Barclays Neston branch customer usage has continued to decline in recent years which is why we have taken the difficult decision to close it.”

The cash point will also be removed when the branch closes despite concern being expressed by a number of local residents.

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders (Lab), along with Little Neston and Burton borough councillor Louise Gittins (Lab), deputy leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, expressed their disappointment after a meeting with Barclays which did not lead to any concessions from the banking giant.

They pointed out that when Barclays closes its doors, Neston will be left without any banking facilities, something they claim could harm local businesses as well as isolating older people who are unable to use online banking.

Cllr Gittins said: “While the representatives from Barclays appreciated the difficulties that their existing customers could face in getting to the next-nearest facility in Heswall, their only solution was using internet banking or the Post Office.”

Neston and District Chamber of Trade and the market town’s mayor Pat Kynaston have also voiced concerns.

Now the influential Federation of Small Businesses has added its weight.

The federation’s development manager for West Cheshire, Phil McCabe, argues that bank branch closures heap further uncertainty on small firms with Neston among ‘dozens’ of Barclays branch closures in the offing.

He said: “At a time of unprecedented uncertainty the last thing small businesses need is loss of in-person bank branch support. When times are tough, there’s no replacement for help from a known and trusted bank branch contact.

“Alternative Post Office services are simply not up to scratch, cash and cheque clearing facilities are limited and currency exchange services are rarely offered.

“We need to see substantial improvement and standardisation of the Post Office’s offering if it’s to be considered a viable replacement for bank branches.”

He emphasised: “Our members routinely deal with customers who want to pay in cash. Once a town such as Neston loses a bank branch it hurts footfall, particularly in tourist hotspots and means business owners have to spend time travelling out of town to use banking services.

“Card payment terminals can go some way to mitigating these impacts but still carry multiple transaction costs which firms are forced to absorb.”

Mr Madders is calling on the big banks to create a banking hub with the banks working together to provide a joint facility for local people.