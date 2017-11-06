Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neston’s Victorian Christmas Festival is set to return for its second year.

The one-day event, taking place on Saturday, December 2 from noon to 6pm, will be organised by Neston Town Council working in partnership with the Rotary Club of Neston and Neston and District Churches Together.

The festivities will be held on the market square and in the historic town hall welcoming visitors from Neston, across the Wirral and beyond.

Festival goers will be treated to a full programme of Victorian themed Christmas entertainment to include brass bands, choirs, dancers and bagpipers as well as local community groups and schools.

The Christmas market will be a blend of more than 50 stalls including gifts, arts, crafts and festive food to complement the sights and sounds at the heart of the festival.

As well as craft activities children will be able to visit Father Christmas in his front parlour grotto while visitors take in the Victorian costumes of performers, stall-holders and dignitaries in the town.

Steampunk stalls and demonstrations, combining Victorian England with modern technologies to re-imagine design, art and fashion, will bring a new dimension to this year’s proceedings say the organisers.

The lights switch-on at 5pm will be followed by a grand prize draw competition with prizes of family hampers on offer.

Claire Evans, assets and events manager at the town council, said: “Last year’s festival was hailed a ‘triumph of community celebration’ by Neston’s town mayor at the time.

“In keeping with Neston’s rich historic past it brought new and old visitors to the town for a very magical experience.

“Young and old sang and danced on the square to the sparkly backdrop of our charming Christmas market.

“You couldn’t fail to be cheered by the warmth and congeniality at the heart of our town.”

She continued: “This year we’ve added some new elements, it’s a festival that really does offer something for everyone.”

The festival will be free to enter and there will be free parking in and around the town, as well as bus and rail transport links across Wirral, Liverpool, Chester and North Wales.

Details of how to enter the festival prize draw and further details of the event will be released in the coming weeks.