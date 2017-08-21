Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Care Quality Commission watchdog found no action was needed when it visited a Neston dental practice.

The announced inspection was carried out at Neston Dental Care, run by Paul Anthony O’Brien on Park Street, by an inspector and a specialist dental adviser.

The practice was found to provide safe, effective, caring and responsive care which was also well led.

Located in the centre of Neston the practice provides treatment to patients of all ages on an NHS and privately funded basis according to the CQC.

The dental team includes four dentists, one dental hygienist/therapist, four dental nurses and one receptionist.

The team is supported by a practice manager and there are three treatment rooms. The practice is open on Monday from 9am to 7pm and until 5pm Tuesday to Friday.

Key findings included the practice being clean and well maintained with infection control procedures in place. Staff knew how to deal with emergencies and treated patients with dignity and respect.

They took care to protect their privacy and personal information and the appointment system took patients’ needs into account. Dedicated emergency appointments were available.

Positive feedback was considered from more than 40 patients.

In detailed comments the CQC said the dentists assessed patients’ needs and provided care and treatment in line with recognised guidance while patients described the treatment they received as ‘thorough and excellent’.

The practice had a ‘strong focus’ on training and development and provided caring services.

Patients were positive about all aspects of the service and told the CQC staff were friendly, helpful and professional.

They said they were given helpful, thorough explanations about dental treatment and said their dentist listened to them.

Patients commented they were made to feel at ease especially when they were anxious about visiting the dentist. Their privacy was protected and patients said staff treated them with dignity and respect.

They could obtain an appointment quickly in an emergency and staff responded to concerns and complaints quickly.

The CQC added: “We found that this practice was providing well-led care.”

It had arrangements in place to ensure the smooth running of the service and staff felt supported and appreciated with managers valuing the contributions of all team members.

Staff regularly reviewed the skills of the practice as a whole and the practice regularly asked for and acted on the views of patients and staff.

Procedures were in place to report, investigate, respond to and learn from accidents, incidents and significant events. Staff knew about these and understood their role.

They were also aware of their responsibilities should they have concerns about the safety of children, young people or adults who were vulnerable due to their circumstances. A whistleblowing policy was in place.

Arrangements for safe dental care and treatment included risk assessments and procedures for using needles and other sharp dental items.

Staff knew what to do in a medical emergency and had completed training in medical emergencies with one dentist trained to a higher level in life support. The practice provided comfortable, relaxing surroundings.