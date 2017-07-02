Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neston based charity Northern Lights, which has been taking sick children to see Santa in the far north for 30 years, is counting down to carnival time.

With more than 500 children having life-limiting illnesses taken on holidays of a lifetime, the majority being to Lapland, more than £800,000 raised since their inauguration in 1987 plus a Queens Award for Voluntary Service, the charity says none of this would have been possible without the help of the community.

So the Parkgate Carnival, taking place on Sunday, July 9, at Neston Cricket Club is a big thank you to local people.

Things kick off shortly after the gates open at 11.30am running through to 7pm.

Chairman Karen Jones said: “There will be a craft and food fair, a human table football competition, a cake competition, music festival, a children’s entertainment arena, a Wimbledon tea, an arena packed with entertainment, fun historical activities, stalls and much more.

“Our aim is to organise a family fun day which has something for every member of the family.”

She added: “Thank you to all our very generous sponsors who are supporting Parkgate Carnival and Northern Lights in their 30th anniversary year. We really appreciate all your help and are looking forward to a very successful event.”

To enable people to plan their day and get the most out of the carnival, visitors can purchase their entry programme in advance for £1 on Friday, July 7 at Neston Market. This will provide people with their entry ticket and all the information they need to plan what to see, get involved in and visit.

There will be a range of great food outlets for people to choose from and food stalls supplying mouth-watering goodies to take away.

For shopaholics more than 70 fantastic unique craft and food stalls will be open to browse and buy from.

With so much going on people may want to take some time out to rest while watching the music or entertainment for which limited seating will be available. “If you fancy putting your feet up for a while feel free to bring a fold up chair or a blanket,” say organisers.

For those arriving by car there will be free parking the Parkgate fields at CH64 6QZ only a short three minute, signposted walk to the carnival.

To avoid queues people will also be to purchase their £1 entry programme at the car park, children go free.

Organisers added: “It’s been a long time in the planning and the organising committee are so looking forward to the event. Please spread the word, invite your friends, family, neighbours, work colleagues and help Northern Lights celebrate their 30th year anniversary.”