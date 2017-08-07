Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

School children and adults in Neston have teamed up to make travelling and attending school safer.

Neston Primary on Burton Road, in partnership with PCSO Jackie Tudor and the borough council’s locality and road safety officers, has developed a new parent safer parking charter which is specific to the school.

The council says that at the heart of the charter is the children’s wish to make their school a safe place where their parents and guardians avoid dangerous parking and congestion.

A school competition run to design the front of the charter was won by Year 2 pupil Ellie Lewis chosen from 12 entries in a competition.

(Image: UGC TCH)

She said: “I was really pleased my design was chosen and I hope that everyone will be safe drivers and parkers from now on.”

Little Neston and Burton borough councillors Louise Gittins (Lab) and Nigel Jones (Con) both supported the charter through their member budgets.

Their contributions enabled two banners to be produced and each child to receive some reflective items.

Parents and carers dropping off schoolchildren were asked to sign the charter to agree to abide by its guidelines.

Cllr Gittins, the council’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “It’s been fabulous to see the school children’s enthusiasm in this initiative.

“They have really got involved in shaping the parking charter for their school.

“I hope the parents and carers who have signed up to the charter will adhere to it and that the culture of drivers will change.”

Rob Golding, headteacher at Neston Primary, added: “We are very grateful to PCSO Tudor, our ward councillors and the staff from Cheshire West and Chester Council for their help in creating and launching our parking charter.

“I hope that together we can limit the number of incidents of poor parking and increase the safety of pupils, road users and pedestrians.”

The charter adds: “If at all possible walk to school.”