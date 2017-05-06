Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Neston barber’s claims it is a cut above the rest.

Style on Bridge Street is marking a new era as the next generation steps in to run the family business.

Founded by Tony Collins in 1980 it has been transferred to daughter Emma Parry as her dad retires from the business.

Originating in Chester in 1980, Style relocated to Neston three years later opening up on Liverpool Road before moving to Bridge Street in 1990.

Tony became known as the trusted village barber attracting both men and women from the area to his traditional salon.

Now Emma, whose career to date has seen her work in a number of office management roles, has taken the reins of the family business and has big plans for the company.

These include offering extended opening hours with Style now open late-night Thursdays and on Sundays and an enhanced presence on social media.

“We’re a well-known family business and many of our customers have been coming here for years,” Emma said. “But I am also looking to shake things up a little bit.”

She continued: “Customer experience remains the focus. Getting a haircut should be a relaxing and enjoyable experience.

“At Style we have high standards for our staff who still come to work in smart dress and we provide today’s newspapers and free wi-fi for our customers. We also stock a fridge-full of beer as well as soft drinks and lollipops for children.”

Since relocating to Neston 33 years ago Style has been a client of local chartered accountants Phillip Bates & Co and were one of owner Phil Bates’ very first clients when he came to the town in the summer of 1983.

Tony said: “The support of Phil and his team has really been invaluable to us over the years. We love that Bates & Co is a family business with values very similar to ours.

“In transferring the business over to Emma I have felt reassured that Phil and his team were, and continue to be with us every step of the way.”

Emma also credits Phil and his staff for their support in welcoming her into the role.

“I’m very much learning and the team at Bates & Co have been a massive support.

“The accounts in previous roles I’ve held have been very different. I feel happier and more confident knowing that the team at Bates are always there.

“I can pick up the phone and call whenever I need them,” she said. “We also love welcoming Phil when he comes in to get his hair cut.”

Phil added: “We have a great relationship with Tony and Emma at Style and over the years have really enjoyed seeing the business go from strength to strength.”