A Saltney primary school has been digging deep with the help of friendship group Deeside Oddfellows to fundraise for the town’s first public-access defibrillator.

St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School and Deeside Oddfellows, based next door to each other, came together to raise a total of £1,714 funding the entire amount needed for both the secure box and defibrillator equipment inside.

Fundraising activities included pocket contributions to dozens of raffles, individual donations from Oddfellows members and partners and a donation of £1,000 from a Governor at St Anthony’s Catholic Primary.

Mounted on the Oddfellows’ building at 65 High Street, the lifesaving cabinet is just arms-length from one of Saltney’s busiest roads.

Deeside Oddfellows secretary Denise Turner said: “With our regular Oddfellows social activities, two local schools, two churches and number of businesses in the vicinity, this part of Saltney has grown into a real community hub. We hope that in the unfortunate circumstance that it should be needed, this little yellow box will save someone’s life one day.”

Research from the British Heart Foundation (BHF) shows that Coronary Heart Disease – which can lead to heart attacks and strokes – is the single biggest killer in the UK, averaging at one death around every eight minutes.

To further raise awareness of the importance of living a healthy lifestyle, Deeside Oddfellows is inviting local residents to ditch the slippers and join them for a healthy hearts musical afternoon on Tuesday, June 6 from 1.30pm at the Oddfellows Hall on 65 High Street, Saltney (CH4 8SG).

Led by local musical maestro Allan Murray, guests are invited to dance and sing-a- long to old favourites and modern tunes and get to know new people locally.

Entry costs £3 and includes light refreshments.

As part of its programme, the Oddfellows is offering a free activity tracker to anyone becoming a member of the society in June to promote the importance of keeping fit on the go.

To find out more and book your place call Denise on 01244 67 57 57 or email denise.turner@oddfellows.co.uk.

Based in Saltney, the society’s members regularly get together to enjoy social events such as talks and trips out, lunches, craft sessions and coffee mornings across Flintshire, Cheshire, North Wales and Wirral.