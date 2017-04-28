Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

NatWest customers have been trying to contact their bank this morning after experiencing difficulties logging on.

Even more alarmingly, some customers are saying money is disappearing when they try to transfer it.

"My money has disappeared whilst transferring from savings to current. Please can you fix," twitter user Bimps asked the bank's official help page.

Worryingly, the bank has admitted it has "no timescale" for when it will be fixed.

NatWest has promised users they won't lose out as a response of the problems, but in the interim, our colleagues at the Daily Mirror have put together a guide to what you can do if things go wrong for you.

Try again

Don't give up straight away. You can head here to ask a question about logging on to NaWest online banking at the NatWest help centre.

A quick way to check if it's a bigger problem than just you is to head to the NatWest Help twitter page where they respond to customer's questions.

If there's a problem, you can bet they'll be responding to customers. You could even ask a questions yourself if you have a twitter account.

The bank has said it doesn't know when this will be fixed, but told people to "keep trying".

Try the app

If you can't log on as normal, try NatWest's online banking app - or even download it to your phone or tablet if you don't already have it.

The problem might be specific to the website or your computer, and using the app gets round this.

The NatWest online banking app lets you can pay bills, check balances, transfer money and more. You can even use it to take cash out of a machine if you've lost your card.

Has anyone else had the problem?

You can also see if people have run into this problem before by checking out NatWest's customer forum.

This is where customers can ask questions and help each other out if they hit problems, and share experiences of how they solved them.

Here's the page relating to NatWest's Online and Mobile Banking .

Call

If you're still having problems, pick up the phone. NatWest's general customer service number is 03457 888 444 in England and Wales or 03459 000 200 in Scotland.

If you're overseas the number is: +44 (0) 116 255 3041

There's a full list of NatWest general and emergency phone numbers here .

Head to a branch or cash machine

If all you need is something simple like a balance check, any cash machine should be able to display it on screen. You can also transfer funds between accounts at NatWest cash machines and make some payments.

This is the full list of services available at NatWest machines .

If that's not enough, and they're still open, you can head to a branch.

You can search for your nearest NatWest branch or cash machine here .