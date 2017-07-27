Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sun came out to help celebrate the opening of the Cheyney Road natural play area in Chester.

Cheshire West and Chester Council worked in partnership with the Mersey Forest and the Garden Quarter Residents Association to develop the new community facility.

Local ward member Cllr Bob Rudd and council officers encouraged residents to come together and develop a community ward plan, to identify priority projects for the Garden Quarter.

The council’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing Cllr Louise Gittins said: “Garden Quarter residents have taken ownership of the projects and have built on a fantastic community spirt. Community consultations have taken place during the development of the natural play area to ensure priorities of the community and the heritage of the park have been identified throughout the process.”

Residents from the Garden Quarter came together to celebrate the official opening of the new play area, while enjoying a family afternoon of crafts and refreshments.

Over the last few months residents have taken part in tree planting and willow-weaving activities at the park and pupils from Bluecoat Primary School have design mosaics which were installed before the summer holidays.